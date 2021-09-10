How to change the camera angle in NBA 2K22

Camera angles in sports games are small, but very important details. This is especially true in NBA 2K22, as different angles will yield different looks at the court. If you need some help with changing the camera angle in NBA 2K22, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at how you can do just that.

We should note right off the bat that you should take care of this before playing any online game. Instead, do this either in practice or 2KU, or an offline game.

Once you’re in a game, press the Pause button and select Camera at the menu. Here, you will see a number of options, such as Zoom, Height, Key Zoom, and Rev Angle. You can also scroll through the different camera settings by hitting LB/RB (for Xbox), or L1/R1 (for PlayStation).

Much like last year, we recommend that you pick a low, but not too low, Zoom angle and a high Height angle. By doing this, you will raise the camera and get a clearer view of the whole court. In addition, our recommendation is to turn change the camera option to Drive or High by hitting LB/RB (for Xbox) or L1/R1 (for PlayStation). While the broadcast angle is nice to look at, it’s hard to work with when playing games. Setting the angle to Drive or High will give you a vertical look at the action, which, in our opinion, is easier to work with.