How to change the Mate in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Mates will be somewhat of a central part of the dueling experience. Mates are essentially mascots, and thanks to video released by official Yu-Gi-Oh! channels, these figures will be present on the side of the field during a duel in Master Duel. Because of this, changing which character you want on the sidelines during a duel might be important for many users in the game. So, how can you change the Mate in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel ? Let’s take a look.

The instructions for changing the Mate work much the same as the ones for modifying the profile name. To change the Mate in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, click on the profile at the top of the screen. From here, select the Edit function to change this information. Then, select the ‘Mate’ option, and a variety of different mascots should appear. We should note that these Mates generally feature Yu-Gi-Oh! monsters.

Additionally, users will be able to buy Mates via the Master Duel shop. This was confirmed in mid-January, thanks to a video released on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Europe YouTube channel. New Mates can be found at the Accessories portion of the Shop in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

