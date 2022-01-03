Is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cross platform/crossplay?

2022 has arrived, and this year is expected to see the debut of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The new online Yu-Gi-Oh! game will give fans and TCG players a chance to play the card game in a brand new way. But, will all Master duel players be able to complete against one another? Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, after all, will be available on all major platforms, including on PC and mobile devices. We know the answer to this question.

Konami has confirmed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will have crossplay among platforms. So, if you want to take on someone who plays on mobile while you use a Nintendo Switch, that will be possible. What about an Xbox player taking on a PlayStation owner? That can be done as well.

Additionally, Konami has also stated that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will also support cross-platform save progress. Any profile progress and cards that you have acquired on one device, will then be available via the same profile on a different device. This system appears to work the same way as compared to another major Yu-Gi-Oh! video game: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. In Duel Links, any cards acquired on PC can then be used on mobile, and vice versa. This works so long as the player is using the same profile on each device.

