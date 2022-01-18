How to change the profile name in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, profile names will be one of the the main ways used to identify a user. After all, it will be displayed to all individuals you face in Master Duel. If you don’t like the profile name created at the beginning of the game, we do have some good news for you thanks to information released by the Master Duel team. Profile names can be edited, and here’s what users need to do in order to change that particular part.

Thanks to a video released by the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Europe YouTube channel, it is now known how to change the profile name in Master Duel. To change the profile name in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, click on the profile at the top of the screen. From here, select the Edit function to change this information.

Select the ‘Player Name’ option, and everything should be good to go from here. Enter the desired player name, but be mindful of the restrictions. Player names in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel must be between three and 12 characters long. If you were planning on a longer name, make sure to condense it before getting it to this part.

