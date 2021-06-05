How to change your Knockout City ID

Knockout City is a multiplayer game revolving around dodgeball, and players have found it chaotic and extremely fun to delve into. That said, a lot of players are unfamiliar with name changing process in the cross-platform game. Unlike most games, you can not change your Knockout City ID (KOID) from within the game and it can only be done externally.

Changing your Knockout City ID

Unfortunately, you cannot change your Knockout ID in-game or through the Origin application. Interested players will need to download the EA desktop application or use EA’s official website for changing their Knockout City ID.

For changing the name using the desktop application, launch the application and select your profile from the top right corner, followed by choosing the Edit Profile option. Change the nickname displaying on the screen to the preferred one, and it will automatically change your Knockout City ID. Alternatively, log in to EA’s official website with your account and head over to the About Me section. Finally, select the Edit option and change the ID as preferred.

On PC (Origin, Epic, and Steam)

Players should note that changing the name on Origin won’t result in a changed ID in Knockout City. Although this applies to many EA games, we are unsure why this doesn’t work with Knockout City. Additionally, the display name in-game can vary if you bought the game from Origin, Epic Store, or Steam. However, your unique KO ID will always be your EA’s official ID.

On console (PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch)

For players that are on PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, the game displays your ID from PSN ID, Gamertag, or Nintendo Switch Online username, respectively. However, much like on PC, your unique KOID will still be your EA’s official ID and will be used if you are adding friends for cross-platform play.