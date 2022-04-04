How to change your secondary class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

One of the best parts of Wonderlands is being able to select whatever classes you want to play. Not very far into the game, you are presented with the option to choose a secondary class. While all of the classes can be good, you will most likely pick one that you think compliments the first one you chose. This is great, but what happens if your first choice is a mistake? Here is how you can change your secondary class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a very simple process to changing your secondary class, but you won’t be able to for quite some time. Before you can do anything about your secondary class choice, you will first need to beat the campaign. You will know when you beat the campaign since you will see the credits roll, but you also need to complete the epilogue. This is a small portion of the game that will only take you a few minutes to complete. All you need to do is learn about the Choas Chamber and do a run or two.

Once you have the epilogue complete, make your way over to Izzy’s soda bar. Here, you will find the quick-change station. You’ve probably used the quick-change station multiple times by now. When you use it now, you will have the option to choose a different secondary class. This is done by respecing your character. When you go back into the menu to apply your skill points, your secondary class will be gone and you can choose a new one. Unfortunately, you are stuck with your original class choice and will need to make a new character if you want to try out a different starting class.