How to change your stats in Session: Skate Sim

One of the most empowering features of Session: Skate Sim is its extensive gameplay customization. This includes a fully featured stats menu with tons of sliders that can be adjusted without consequence, allowing you to alter settings that completely change the player experience. Like many things in this game, the tutorial never tells you that this is even an option. Our guide discusses the stats menu and how it works in Session: Skate Sim.

Changing your stats in Session: Skate Sim

Screenshot by Gamepur

The default way to access the stats menu involves pausing the game. Head to the options menu from the default pause screen. Afterward, you’ll want to select the gameplay submenu from within the options menu. This brings up another range of options. Scroll all the way to the bottom and select the option entitled “advanced settings”.

However, there is one shortcut that dramatically speeds up the process. Simply holding down the pause button on the controller for about two seconds brings up the advanced settings menu. This method makes it much more convenient to test different stats until you’ve fine-tuned the gameplay experience to your liking. This ease of access also encourages players to tweak stats for specific maps or skate spots.

How the stats menu works in Session: Skate Sim

Session: Skate Sim sets players up with a default preset tab that cannot be altered in any way. Fortunately, there are also three additional custom slots, letting you save three entirely separate sets of gameplay parameters. Each custom slot saves after returning to gameplay, indicated by a save icon on the top right corner of the screen. Once that icon disappears, you can safely quit the game and return with the same custom stats.

There are 29 sliders in total, allowing for a staggering amount of fine-tuning. All of the advanced settings are listed below:

Gravity

Push force

Max push speed

Foot braking friction

Banking/turn rate

Crouching bank rate

Pop board to body distance

Low pop height

High pop height

Grind pop height

Manual pop height

Body rotation rate

Body rotation friction

In air board orient speed

Flip speed

Flip friction

Scoop speed

Scoop friction

Grinds friction

Grinds rotation rate

Powerslides friction

Board control side impulse

Board control extra pitch

Board control extra scoop

Darkslide catch angle

Big drop max height

Pumping impulse multiplier

Max sprint speed

Most of the settings are self explanatory. In case any of the terminologies go over your head, Session: Skate Sim lists a simple description for each slider within the advanced settings menu.