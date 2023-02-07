Twitch Drops are a great way for people who enjoy watching streams of their favorite games and creators to get extra goodies for those games from watching those streamers. In Overwatch 2, these items include Legendary skins, player icons, sprays, and potentially more. To get your account set up for that here is how to claim Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2.

How to link your account for Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops

Getting Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2 is pretty simple; you just need to link your Battle.net and Twitch accounts together. This must be done regardless of whether you had previously connected them for the first Overwatch game.

To start, sign in to the Battle.net account that you use to play Overwatch 2 with on the Connections page of your Account Settings on the Battle.net website. At the bottom will be an entry for Twitch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click Connect on the right side, and you will be transported to Twitch’s site to sign in and confirm your details. Make sure that you sign in to the proper accounts that you want because there is a seven day wait before you can swap them out with another. Go through all of the confirmation pages, including the one back on the Battle.net site, and you are good to go.

How to get Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2

Twitch Drops are really simple to understand. When there is an event going on that allows for Twitch Drops, Blizzard will announce it, and streamers on Twitch will have something in their stream titles noting that they have “Drops enabled.” Watch these streams for a combined sum of two hours, sometimes more, and you will begin earning drops, but you have to claim them to get them in the game.

After you have earned the Drops, click on your profile icon in Twitch and go to Drops. Under the Inventory tab will be any items you can claim. Once you claim them, they will appear on your Overwatch 2 account within 24 hours. Be sure you are signed in to the region that you normally play on because the drops will be delivered to that region only. You have 14 days to claim them before they expire.

Current Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between February 7 and 21, you can earn Twitch Drops for the Seven of Spades Spray and Legendary Socialite Skin for Ashe by watching two and then four additional hours of Overwatch 2 streams.