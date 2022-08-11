How to clear Ruin A-03 in Tower of Fantasy – Ruin A-03 Location

Dungeons are nothing new in MMO games. Most of them have different types of dungeons for you to explore and Tower of Fantasy is no different. In ToF, the dungeons are called Ruins. These dungeons are past areas left over from the Cataclysm. Inside these dungeons, you will typically find a relic and two chests as well as a boss. Completing dungeons will earn you great rewards and lots of currency.

Ruin A-03 location and level requirement

Ruin A-03 is the last dungeon you will end up gaining access to in the Astra region. This dungeon can be found in the northern part of the region near Astra Shelter. It is in a chasm surrounded by strongholds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The level requirement for Ruin A-03 is 18. That is the earliest level that you can attempt to complete this dungeon. As you raise the difficulty, the level requirement can go up to 44.

How to complete Ruin A-03

When you first enter the dungeon, you will have a relic in front of you. This relic is the Omnium Handcannon. It creates towers that you can use to reach higher-up areas. Immediately after getting the relic, use it to get to the top of the wall. At the top is where you will find the first chest of the dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After claiming the chest, jump down and dispatch the enemies below you. These enemies are rather easy to take out and won’t give you much trouble. Afterward, use the Omnium Handcannon or jump the gap over to the open area. There will be a few more enemies to defeat here. Take them out and look at the wall opposite the large gap. You will find the second chest for the dungeon here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the Omnium Handcannon to create a pillar in the center of the doorway that is blocked by the lasers. This will allow you to get past the lasers and get the chest. Once you get the chest, turn around and flip the lever. This will cause the platform in the gap to start moving. Use the Omnium Handcannon to put a pillar on the moving platform to protect yourself from the lasers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump over to the platform on the other side of the gap and flip the switch to open the door to the boss room. The boss in this dungeon is Vulcan. He uses a lot of electric attacks so be prepared.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most of Vulcan’s attacks are pretty easy to dodge around. He has a laser that he fires that you can run away from. He also has a charge attack that is easy to dodge. The main attack you will want to worry about comes when Vulcan throws his staff into the ground. This will cause the ground to pulsate with electricity. When this happens, jump on a pillar or use the Omnium Handcannon to create a pillar so you aren’t on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Vulcan is defeated, the treasure room will be opened. Go inside and claim your rewards. These rewards will change depending on what difficulty level you are playing on.