How to clear The Hive Rebel Camp in Horizon Forbidden West

The Hive Rebel Camp in Horizon Forbidden West is located in the desert mountains about 500 paces northwest of Camp Nowhere. As with all Rebel Camp infiltrations, it’s a good idea to start by staying hidden and using your Focus to locate and tag guards. Pick off any lone guards outside the perimeter using headshots or, if you’ve invested a lot of Skill Points into Infiltrator skills, use Silent Strike, Stealth Stalker and the like to sneak your way into the camp in the deadliest way possible. Smoke bombs will be useful if you break cover and want to return to stealth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, if you’re more the Warrior type, you’re welcome to storm in and hack all the rebels to pieces with your spear. Beware the Champion and his shield — use charged spear attacks to wear his shield down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To clear The Hive Rebel Camp, you have to kill the camp leader, and destroy four weapon caches. The weapon caches look like big, leaky pots of yellow paint. The first three can be found at the following locations:

On the east side of the building at the very center of the camp.

Inside the building joined to the central building by a bridge (there’s also a very useful Deathbringer Gun in here.)

Inside the building northeast of the central building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the last cache and the camp leader, get onto the walkway on top of the central building, and shoot the ropes on the bridge to lower it. The leader is not far from the other side of the bridge, and the remaining cache is to the left just after you cross the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve killed the leader (elemental traps are useful here, as well as the aforementioned charged spear strikes), follow the marker up to the Command Center. Use your Focus and examine both the device and the scroll, and get a Piercing Sharpshot Bow from the crate. Continue southwest, and examine the weapons and armor to complete the Rebel Camp: The Hive quest.