how-to-clear-the-eastern-lie-rebel-camp-in-horizon-forbidden-west

Eastern Lie is a Rebel Camp in Horizon Forbidden West that’s hard to miss as you complete the main story. It’s located in No Man’s land as you make your way to Plainsong, and it’s a nasty place to be. This camp is a major outpost for Regalla’s rebels, and it’s your job to clear it out. This guide explains how to clear the Eastern Lie Rebel Camp so that you can destroy a core part of Regalla’s army.

Observe and kill from a distance

This camp is packed with rebels. The safest way to approach it is by using your Focus to identify where each enemy is and kill the ones you can from a distance. Many of the rebels on the outskirts of the camp won’t have masks or helmets so that you can take them out in one shot. If they do, try to use a weapon that’s good at removing parts because it’ll shatter those masks.

Get up close with the last rebels

The final few rebels will shoot you from afar and can’t be killed unless you get up close. So don’t let them get a precision shot on you, and melee attack them without giving them any space to fire a ranged attack. This is the best way to deal with the straggling rebels that hold back while you kill the rest of the camp.

Blow up the Blaze

The final part of this Rebel Camp’s quest is to explore the little base the rebels have in the center and then destroy the Blaze stash. You can find this on the right-hand side of the camp on the ground floor. All you need to do is fire a single arrow at a barrel, and the rest will explode in a few seconds. This will complete the Rebel Camp since there aren’t any mounts you need to worry about killing.