How to collect daily rewards in NBA Ball Stars

Even though NBA Ball Stars may tilt in favor of players who aren’t afraid to spend some real cash, there are a number of ways that those who choose not to pay can still compete. One of those ways is to collect daily rewards. NBA Ball Stars players can collect daily rewards, which can range from Cash, Premium Player Draft Tickets, to even players that can be added to your roster.. So, how can you collect daily rewards? It’s very simple, so let’s go over what you need to do.

In NBA Ball Stars, all you will really need to do is to log in each day, and the game should automatically indicate that you can receive a daily reward. If you see the prompt, hit Collect on the bottom of the screen to receive the reward.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Daily rewards re-spawn every day. If you are curious and want to know when you are eligible to receive more daily rewards, hit the Settings button. This can be found on the top-left side of the screen.

Then, go through the settings until you see the Daily Rewards option. You will be able to see when the rewards will re-spawn, plus what rewards can be obtained in the future.