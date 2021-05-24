You begin No Man’s Sky as a stranded creature on an alien world. You’re alone, save for your Multi-Tool and the location of a broken nearby starship. While not everyone begins their journey this way in the universe of No Man’s Sky, some end up in a similar disposition. This guide will cover how to come to the aid of a stranded lifeform in No Man’s Sky. Providing some tips to make them easier to both find and assist.

How to find a stranded lifeform

Before you can help them, you need to actually find these lifeforms. Luckily for you, they’re about as common as crashed starships and abandoned buildings in No Man’s Sky. There are two key ways to find these encounters if you’re looking for them. The first is to fly over a planet’s surface and scan whilst also keeping an eye out for a ship. You’ll notice that this type of ship is different because dust will be blowing out around it in a circle. Land, and you’ll be able to find the lifeform who was recently piloting it.

The second way to find a stranded lifeform is to purchase a Distress Signal Planetary Chart from the Cartographer. You’ll find them on any Space Station and can purchase the map with Nanites. The chart does have a chance to send you to a crashed Freighter, so purchase a few if you desperately need to rescue a lifeform instead.

How to help a stranded lifeform

Once you’ve found the lifeform, helping them is easy. First, you need to speak to them. They’ll no doubt tell you something in a language you barely understand. It’s obvious that they’re stuck and in need of assistance, though. Once you’re done talking to them, go over to their ship and examine it. You’ll diagnose the problem and will be given a choice of methods to fix it up. One is better than the other, but you’ll ultimately have to use whatever you have to hand.

Now you can speak to the lifeform again. They’ll say something equally incomprehensible, give you whatever they have in their pocket, and leave. While you might feel as though you’ve been cheated out of whatever resources you just spent, you’ll have that warm feeling that only comes from helping out some fellow sentient life. Generally, the reward is always pretty good, but it varies depending on the species and ship you help and fix.

Sometimes, there will be a missing component from a crashed ship that you need to find. In these cases, you can scan the area, and you’ll usually see it nearby. Try looking below the area immediately around you and using your mining tool to dig towards it. Most of the time, these components are waiting to be picked up and put back into the crashed ship.

Why do you need to help a stranded lifeform?

You might want to help stranded lifeforms if you need rare and exotic materials. If you ever have the chance to help them and you happen to be passing through, it’s always worth your time. Even if you sell whatever they give you, you can fund something else you need later do down the line.

Recently, helping a stranded lifeform was a milestone in Expedition Beachhead. By following what we’ve outlined and rescuing the stranded creature, players could earn some nice rewards, such as more slots for their Exosuit and a shiny new Expedition Patch.