Season 1 for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Ranked Games are available. They are a part of the VGS, a competition created by the Pokémon Company, and for those who want to take part in these battles, you want to make sure you enter the correct location and bring your best Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to compete in VGC Season 1 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to battle in VGC Season 1 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The competitions begin on December 2 and continue until January 31, 2023. You can only use Pokémon that appear in the Paldea Pokédex. Any Pokémon you have above level 50 will be knocked down to this level for both single and double battles. There are a handful of banned Pokémon, such as Charmander, Charmelon, Charizard, all Paradox Pokémon, and all legendary Pokémon.

Related: All Pokémon banned from VGC Season 1 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you’re ready to join these competitions, you will need to make sure you jump into the Poké Portal in the main menu, and you will need to access your preferred team before beginning these battles. You can find the Ranked Play available in the Battle Stadium section of the Poké Portal menu. It’s also important to note that you will need an active internet connection to play these games, so make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

You will be paired up against other trainers worldwide, and you’ll want to prepare your team to battle them accordingly. How you pair up your team is up to you, but you may want to figure out some of the more powerful moves and attacks a Pokémon can learn and what their more desirable movesets will be before diving into these battles.