How to compete Santa’s Little Helper in Hitman 3

Santa’s Little Helper is a Feat that you can complete in Hitman 3 in the Holiday Hoarders mission in Paris. To complete it, you need to find and collect all twelve of the items that your targets are trying to steal before they get to them. This is one of the most complicated Feats in the game, which is why we’ve put together this guide for each item’s location and the order in which you should collect them.

The order we’ve outlined below is the best route between each item. You’ll need to be fast as you move between them because the targets will constantly be moving around the map, looking for the next item to steal. We recommend that you start undercover in the kitchen because this places you close to two items.

Item 1: Apricot

Screenshot by Gamepur

The apricot is sitting on the counter in the kitchen. The head chef is facing it when he’s standing at the pot cooking. See below for a map reference for the apricot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 2: Coconut

Screenshot by Gamepur

The coconut is in a room down the hall from the kitchen, the canteen. Guards are sitting in here, but in your staff disguise, they won’t bother you. Once you’ve picked the item up, head out of the room and wait for the security guard to leave. When he does, subdue him, store his body in the nearby crate, and take his disguise. This will allow you to gather the rest of the items. See below for a map reference for the coconut.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 3: Cannonball

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are only two items in the cellar, so make your way upstairs and into the far wing of the museum. The next item you need to get is the cannonball, sitting next to the model ship. See below for a map reference for the cannonball.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 4: Toy Tank

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth item is the toy tank. This is also in the far wing, sitting on the counter opposite the two staff members admiring a painting. See below for a map reference for the toy tank.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 5: Battleaxe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next item is a battleaxe. This is sticking out of an ice sculpture in the restaurant. You can’t put the item away, meaning you’ll be holding onto it the entire time. Don’t worry. No one will find this suspicious. See below for a map reference for the battleaxe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 6: Shuriken

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next on your list is a shuriken. You can find this sticking out of some clothes on a clothes rail near the restaurant. See below for a map reference for the shuriken.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 7: Fireworks remote detonator

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fireworks remote detonator is up on the first floor. You’ll need to go up the nearest stairs where a security guard can see through your disguise. However, he won’t chase you, so run through and keep moving up to the item. This is the one item that a target may get to before you, so make sure you rush to get to this point. See below for a map reference for the fireworks remote detonator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 8: Circumcision knife

Screenshot by Gamepur

In a room nearby, you’ll find the circumcision knife. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 9: Cowboy bust

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you need to go up to the attic. Head to the museum director’s office and use the ladder on the balcony to access it. You’ll drop the battleaxe, but that’s fine because you’ll come back this way to retrieve it. Once you’re up the ladder, grab the cowboy bust from the nearby surface. See below for a map reference for the cowboy bust.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 10: Saber

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deeper into the attic is the next item, the saber. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 11: Bust

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bust is even deeper still into the attic, on the desk next to the security equipment. Wait for the guard nearby to walk to the left. Then you’ll be safe to recover it. See below for a map reference for the bust.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 12: Branson MD-2 microphone

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final item in the attic is the branson MD-2 microphone. You’ll need to distract a few guards to reach it safely and return to the ladder you used to get up here in the first place. Follow your route back down the ladder and pick up the battleaxe. The Feat won’t complete until you pick up the battleaxe, so make sure you do so. After that, you’re free to kill the targets and exit the mission.