How to complete A Peculiar Ponyta request guide in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The requests you receive in Pokémon Legends: Arceus help you provide aid to multiple during your adventure, and they also give you numerous Pokémon encounters. For those on the hunt for particular shiny Pokémon, you receive a handful as rewards for completing these requests. Early in the game, there’s a shiny Ponyta you can catch that will also be shiny. This guide details how to complete A Peculiar Ponyta request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You may need to wait a bit before this request becomes available. First, you’ll need to work your way through the regular story and complete mission seven, where you have to battle against Kleavor. After defeating Kleavor, return to the Galaxy Building in Jubilife Village and make your way to the Professor’s board. From there, the request A Peciular Ponyta will appear.

Once you have the request, various waypoints will appear on your map. You need to follow all of them to make your way across the Obsidian Fieldlands, and at the end of them, you’ll encounter a strange-looking Ponyta, which should be the shiny version of this Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ponyta that appears for this quest will also be shiny, so you do not need to save your game to try and see if a shiny one will appear. Next, all you have to do is capture the shiny Ponyta, and you’ll acquire it for your collection. There are multiple other shiny Pokémon waiting for you in the game, too.