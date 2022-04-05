Each of the larger missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has various challenges to complete as you work your way through the mission. If you do not complete the challenges the first time, you can always repeat them and work through them one at a time, at your own pace. During Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Zam Wesell attempts to assassinate Padme, but Anakin and Obi-Wan chase after her. This guide details how to complete all A Wrestle with Wesell challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All A Wrestle with Wesell challenges

Jedi Need Insurance

You’ll need to cause over 70,000 studs in damages for the Jedi Need Insurance challenge. You can do this throughout the mission, where your speeder fires at everything throughout the mission. You’ll want to aim at any building, sign, and anything that would be considered a type of property. The more damage, the better.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Best Pilot in the Galaxy

The Best Pilot in the Galaxy challenge requires you to defeat Zam Wesell without hitting any buildings. This will be tricky as the mission has you zipping through Coruscant, and there’s a lot of air traffic. We recommend taking your time through the mission and prioritizing shooting at any building or sign in your way, which also helps you with the previous challenge. Make sure to look for the power couplings close to the end of the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a Shortcut

The final challenge, This is a Shortcut, is all about timing. We recommend doing this challenge separately from the previous two, as your goal will be to defeat Zam within four minutes. The best way to do this is to focus on damaging Zam’s speeder as much as possible, forcing the mission to progress forward. You may need to retry this a few times to ensure you get the timing correctly.