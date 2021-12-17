How to complete all December’s Community Day 2021 Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The final Community Day for 2021 has arrived in Pokémon Go. It’s the December 2021 Community Day event, and if you’re purchased the Special Ticket for the event, you’ll be able to access an exclusive Special Research series of tasks that will provide you with a handful of valuable items you can use during the event. We did recommend buying this ticket, but it is not required to enjoy the December 2021 Community Day event to its fullest. In this guide, we’re going to break down how to complete all of December’s Community Day 2021 Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

These are all the tasks and rewards you can earn for completing the December Community Day 2021 Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go. If you want to receive these tasks, you need to purchase the December 2021 Community Day special ticket.

All December’s Community Day 2021 Special Research tasks and rewards

Task 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 10 PokéBalls

Catch 10 Pokémon featured during 2021’s Community day – 10 Razz Berries

Make 5 Nice Throws – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, and 1 Sinnoh Stone

Task 2

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon during 2021’s Community Days – 1,500 XP

Evolve 3 Pokémon – 1,500 Stardust

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, and 1 Incense

Task 3

Make 3 Great Curveball throws – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during 2021’s Community Days – Sinnoh Stone

Transfer 15 Pokémon – 1 Elite Fast TM

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 1,000 Stardust

Task 4

Claim Reward – 10 Pinap Berries

Claim Reward – 1,500 XP

Claim Reward – 1 Elite Charged TM

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,500 XP, and 3 Rare Candies