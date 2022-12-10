How to complete all deeds in Sea of Thieves: The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure
Come give Tasha a hand.
The latest Sea of Thieves adventure has raised anchor and now players can uncover the story of Captain Briggsy. Doing so with not only help them save the Tavern Keeper at the Ancient Spire but will also allow them to earn renown and other rewards for their trouble. If you’re not sure how to begin, here are all the deeds in The Rogue’s Legacy adventure in Sea of Thieves and how to complete them.
Sea of Thieves: The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure deeds and how to complete them
After a short delay, The Rogue’s Legacy adventure has finally launched in Sea of Thieves, sending players on a quest to save Tasha, the tavern keeper at the Ancient Spire, from the same curse that undid Captain Briggsy. To do so, they’ll need to collect artifacts for Madame Olivia, but that can be easier said than done.
Guiding enterprising pirates in this adventure is a list of deeds, which help outline the next steps they’ll need to take and how to complete them. Here are all the deeds for The Rogue’s Legacy adventure in Sea of Thieves and how to complete them.
- Speak with Madame Olivia – Madame Olivia is at Plunder Outpost asking for discrete aid. See how you can assist her.
- Find Briggsy’s missing clue page for Lesson One – Dig into History to solve the first clue in Briggsy’s “Lessons on Becoming an Adventurer” and find the missing page.
- Uncover the missing clue page for Lesson Two – Become inspired by your surroundings to solve the second clue in Briggsy’s book and find the missing page
- Locate the third missing page from Briggsy’s book for Tasha – Seek out a secret location to solve the third clue in Briggsy’s “Lessons on Becoming an Adventurer” and find the missing page.
- Dig Up Briggsy’s Chest of History – Once you’ve got the corresponding key, seek out the dig spot, unearth Briggsy’s Chest of History and see what’s inside.
- Dig Up Briggsy’s Chest of Inspiration – Retrieve the matching key and locate the dig spot for Briggsy’s Chest of Inspiration. Then find that chest.
- Dig Up Briggsy’s Chest of Location – Get the key of Location and find the dig spot for Briggsy’s Chest of Location before getting out your shovel.
- Take the Ancient Tablet to Madame Olivia – Madame Olivia is awaking Briggsy’s artifacts. Get the Ancient Tablet to her as soon as possible.
- Deliver Briggsy’s Dice Box to Madame Olivia – Hand in the Dice Box Briggsy left for Tasha to Madame Olivia.
- Return the Evil Eye to Madame Olivia – Find the Evil Eye artefact Briggsy buried and give it to Madame Olivia at Plunder Outpost.
- Read All the Dark Brethren’s Lore Books – Locate and read the eight Books that the Dark Brethren have left near the areas of verdant growth in the Wilds.
- Complete the Rogue’s Legacy Adventure – Do all of the above and you will unlock this final reward.