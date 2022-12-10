How to complete all deeds in Sea of Thieves: The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure

The latest Sea of Thieves adventure has raised anchor and now players can uncover the story of Captain Briggsy. Doing so with not only help them save the Tavern Keeper at the Ancient Spire but will also allow them to earn renown and other rewards for their trouble. If you’re not sure how to begin, here are all the deeds in The Rogue’s Legacy adventure in Sea of Thieves and how to complete them.

Sea of Thieves: The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure deeds and how to complete them

Image via Rare

After a short delay, The Rogue’s Legacy adventure has finally launched in Sea of Thieves, sending players on a quest to save Tasha, the tavern keeper at the Ancient Spire, from the same curse that undid Captain Briggsy. To do so, they’ll need to collect artifacts for Madame Olivia, but that can be easier said than done.

Guiding enterprising pirates in this adventure is a list of deeds, which help outline the next steps they’ll need to take and how to complete them. Here are all the deeds for The Rogue’s Legacy adventure in Sea of Thieves and how to complete them.