How to complete all Marill Limited Research day tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go – May 9 2021

Marill’s time to shine.

Pokémon Go is giving Marill a full day of attention with a Limited Research day, with several tasks and rewards for players to complete. These tasks and rewards give you the chance to encounter plenty of Marill, while also rewarding you plenty of XP, Stardust, and Poké Balls, to continue you adventure. Almost all of the rewards are Marill encounters, so if you don’t have a Marill with high series of stats, or even a shiny one, now is your chance to see if you capture one to add to your collection.

Marill’s Limited Research day will be happening on May 9 from 8 AM to 10 PM in your local time zone.

All Marill Limited Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards you can receive during the Limited Research day. You only have the full 14 hours to complete them all on May 9.

Task 1

  • Transfer 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Make 2 Nice Throws – Marill Encounter

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 2

  • Transfer 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Make 2 Nice Throws – Marill Encounter

Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 3

  • Use 3 Pinap berries while catching Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Make 2 Nice Throws – Marill Encounter

Rewards: Marill Encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 4

  • Make 2 Great Throws – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Transfer 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter

Rewards: Marill Encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 5

  • Make 3 Great Throws – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 3 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Make 3 Curveball Throws – Marill Encounter

Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 6

  • Use 3 Nanab Berries while Catching Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row – Marill Encounter

Rewards: Marill Encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 7

  • Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Transfer 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter

Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 8

  • Make 2 Nice Throws in a row – Marill encounter
  • Catch 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Transfer 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter

Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 9

  • Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch a Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 2 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row – Marill Encounter

Rewards: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Task 10

  • Make 2 Great Throws in a row – Marill Encounter
  • Catch 3 Pokémon – Marill Encounter
  • Evolve a Fariy-type Pokémon – Marill Encounter

Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

