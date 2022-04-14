You never want to tell Han Solo the odds because he’s still going to give it a shot. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the chance to escape the Empire as they chase after the Millenium Falcon and the band of Rebels on board. As you’re avoiding the many TIE-Fighters, there are also a handful of level challenges to complete. In this guide, we cover how to complete all Never Tell Me the Odds challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Never Tell Me the Odds challenges

Asteroid Evasion

The Asteroid Evasion challenge requires you to avoid contact with all asteroids during the asteroid chase scene. This happens close to the end of the mission, and you’ll want to carefully avoid any you come into contact with during this portion of the quest. If you hit a single asteroid, you will fail the challenge, forcing yourself to restart the mission to try again.

Proton Power

For the Proton Power challenge, you’ll need to destroy five TIE-Fighters using a Proton Torpedo. We recommend doing this during the first part of the mission, where you attempt to avoid the TIE-Fighters and the Star Destroyers, during the portion where you need to destroy 10 TIE-Fighters. If you run out of Proton Torpedos, wait until the next part of the mission, where you need to destroy the Star Destroyers’ turrets and radar dishes. You’ll find TIE-Bombers that drop torpedos you can pick up.

Take Evasive Action!

The final challenge is called Evasive Action! In it, you’ll need to complete the Star Destroyer encounter without being destroyed, which is the first part of the mission. After that, it all comes down to dodging the turrets and evading the TIE-fighters, ensuring you don’t crash into the ships, or lose too much of your shields. We recommend pulling away from the Star Destroyers and recharging your shields if you’re struggling.