Each of the major sequences and levels in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga take you through the events of the Star Wars movies. In Episode I: The Phantom Menace, you’ll have the chance to take on the Trade Federation Control Ship as Anakin Skywalker, and there are several challenges you can complete. In this guide, we cover how to complete all Now This is Podracing challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Now This is Podracing challenges

Prodigy

For this challenge, you need to shoot three vulture droids in five seconds. You’ll want to wait until you’re flying in the middle of the larger dogfights, and focus all of your efforts on shooting down the vulture droids. If you get a few behind you, you can do a flip and turn around to face them, shooting them down one after another.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spinning… That’s a Good Trick!

This challenge requires you to perform three spins in the Naboo Starfighter to escape enemy lock-ons. You’ll want to do this challenge first to make you have several vulture droids chasing you. You don’t have to wait until the last second to make the spin. Instead, as soon as the lock-on happens, perform the spin, and you can dodge the incoming attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yippeee!

For the final challenge, you’ll need to destroy the Droid Control Ship without being defeated. We recommend saving this challenge for last and focusing on taking out all of the objectives as quickly as possible, giving the enemy the least amount of time to target and shoot you down. This may take some practice, but doing this on a separate run is not a bad idea if you’re struggling with it.