How to complete all Senate Showdown challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In the Senate Showdown episode, Master Yoda and Captain Typho face off against Darth Sidious, the Dark Lord of the Sith that has been behind the Clone Wars since The Phantom Menace. You’ll have the opportunity to try and beat him in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, preventing the Sith from taking over the galaxy. These are all of the Senate Showdown challenges you can complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Senate Showdown challenges

Dazzling Display

For the Dazzling Display challenge, you’ll need to be in Free Play mode, and you’ll need a Smuggler. While Darth Sidious is protected by his Force Lightning, use a Smuggler to find the lights behind him using their Smuggler’s Instinct and blast a ray of light at Darth Sidious, knocking him out of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heads Up

For the Heads Up challenge, you’ll need to do this during the first part of the battle against Darth Sidious. Here, you’ll have a chance to find a lever that you can pull down. You’ll want to use a character that has access to a Grappling Hook, a Bounty Hunter or a Hero to grab it. A droid will fall from the ceiling, hitting Darth Sidious in the head.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Senator

The final challenge, Return to Senator, will happen during the first part of the fight. You’ll want to do this before working on Heads Up, but you cannot do it in the same level you do Dazzling Display, so you’ll need to repeat the mission. Darth Sidious will spin in a circle at the center of the map and fire Force Lightning at you. With a Jedi or Sith character, block the attack and send it back at Darth Sidious when it hits you, interrupting it. You’ll need to dodge several Force Lightning attacks before Darth Sidious uses this against you.