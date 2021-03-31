How to complete all tasks in the Armory on Airship in Among Us

The Among Us’ new map, the Airship, has arrived. It’s a large map, and a lot is going on in each of the rooms. We’re going to breaking down how to complete all of the tasks you have to do for the Armory.

Where to find the Armory on the Airship

You can find the Armory on the west side of the Airship map. It will be above the Viewing Deck and next to the Engine Room and Communications area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Upload Data

The Upload Data task in the Armory starts with you entering the room on the northside. You want to find a small terminal attached to the left of the room’s side with a small signal display on it. Approach the terminal to interact with it, and click the ‘download’ button. Wait for the information to download.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the information has been downloaded, go to the Viewing Deck and interact with the device. You will then have to move your phone around the screen and find a ‘poor’ or ‘good’ signal. The good signal increases how long it takes for the information to upload properly. Once the information has been uploaded, the task is completed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Divert Power to Armory

To Divert Power to the Armory, you need to go to the Electrical room. It’s to the left of the Medical bay, below the Showers. You can reach it from the Main Hall. When you reach the Electrical room, all you have to do is go to the right side of the room, all the way in the back, and go into the small room with a cabinet on the left side. Approach the cabinet, and drag the red button up to divert all of the power to the Armory. Once the power reaches the maximum level, the task will be completed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Put Away Pistols

The Put Away Pistols task requires you to grab the pistols on the table on the Armory room’s south side. Grab the pistols, and then bring them to the small room to the left, right around the corner. Approach the pistol rack, drag and drop the four pistols onto the rack, and then you should be able to complete it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Put Away Rifles

The Put Away Rifles and Put Away Pistols tasks are exactly the same. The rifles are on a table on the northside of the armory map. You need to grab the two rifles on the table, and then bring them around to the corner in that same room. Drag and drop the rifles you have in your inventory to their placement in the rack, and then you’ll have completed this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

