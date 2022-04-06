How to complete all The Battle of the Jedi challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Each of the levels in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes with various level challenges for you to complete. You have the opportunity to complete them in the main story mission, but after beating the mission, you can go through Free Play and try again using characters you’ve unlocked throughout the Star Wars series. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete all of The Battle of the Jedi challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All The Battle of the Jedi challenges

The Dark Side

The Dark Side challenge requires you to make it to Count Dooku within five minutes. We recommend focusing on this challenge first or doing it after completing the others. It all comes down to timing, which means understanding the level, and you may fail your first time. Going through The Battle of the Jedi mission at least to understand the route and then repeating it is the best method.

Bug Zapper

For the Bug Zapper challenge, you’ll need to build the Electric Fly Trap, removing the Geonosian Warriors from the cave. You’ll be able to do this as you progress through the cave before finding Count Dooku. You’ll want to select the Electric Trap option, rather than the turret, when building in the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Forcing them Out

The final challenge is called Forcing Them Out. In it, you’ll need to use the force to defeat a battle droid and Geonosian Warrior during the mission. Through the traditional level, you cannot find battle droids. You’ll need to complete this in Free Play mode and swap to an Astromech. Inside the droid factory portion of the level, there will be an Astromech terminal you can use. You can make your way to the other side of the level to find battle droids with it.