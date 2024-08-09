Crush House: How To Complete All Cast Members Tasks

In Crush House, you’ll be filming the cast members’ daily routine during the day. However, you’ll chat with them at night, breaking the rules. After chatting with the cast, they’ll assign you various tasks you need to complete. Completing the cast members’ requests will progress a special task that we’ll discuss in this article’s spoiler section. So, let’s dive into how to complete all tasks assigned by the cast members in Crush House.

Completing All the Cast Members’ Tasks in Crush House

Each cast member will assign you a task that you must complete before the season finale. You’ll see a speech bubble icon marked on top of a cast member’s head at night to indicate they have something to say to you. Even though it’s against the rule to talk to the cast, you’ll still need to do it to receive their task.

These tasks range from easy to accomplish to becoming outright hurdles in shooting an episode. You’ll have to strategize carefully and have good knowledge of the Crush House locations and relationship status between the cast to accomplish these.

If a particular task is left incomplete, you’ll have to cast that particular talent again in the next season. Let’s go through each of the tasks, discuss their requirements, and figure out how to complete them in the Crush House.

Note: To mark a task as completed, you’ll need to talk to the specific cast member the following night.

The Cool Guy

The Cool Guy task is assigned by Veer. After talking to Veer, he’ll request that you add a musical instrument as a prop in Crush House. The musical instrument is a Saxophone that will be placed on the Music Stage in the backyard.

You’ll be able to buy the saxophone after returning to the music stage the next night. After buying the Saxophone, wake up the next morning, and the cast will gather around the music stage. Be sure to film Veer playing the Saxophone, and the task will be completed.

Prettiest Girl

The Prettiest Girl task is assigned by Priscilla. She has a point to prove to her mom that she’s attractive and pulling cast members like crazy. So, she wants you to film her kissing two cast members. Once you wake up the next day, be sure to keep an eye on Priscilla.

Whenever she’s standing with another cast member, head toward her and start filming. She’ll start smooching the other cast member after a brief conversation. You’ll have to repeat this another time till she kisses another cast member in Crush House. Once you’ve filmed her kissing two cast members, the task will be marked as complete.

You can also monitor her relationship status with other cast members on Jae’s PDA to get a hint of which cast member she will be kissing.

The Captivator

The Captivator task is assigned by Joyumi. Her task is similar to Veer’s but a lot more expensive. She’ll ask (more like order) you to purchase a Karaoke Machine, Dance Floor, and Spotlights. All three pieces of equipment will also be placed on the Music Stage, which is quite expensive. Hence, you’ll have to get more ad money fast before the season finale.

After buying all three pieces of equipment at night, return the next day and the cast members will head towards the Music Stage. After everyone grooves on the stage, Joyumi takes the center stage and sings.

Beau Gosse

The Beau Gosse task is assigned by Emile. He’s a handsome stud, and his task reflects that. He wants you to film him while romancing another cast member while only focusing on Emile’s face.

Waking up the next morning, just follow around the cast members and keep an eye on Emile. Once he’s with another cast member, fire up the camera and start shooting. Make sure that you’re shooting from behind the other cast member, keeping Emile’s face front and center.

After Emile is done kissing the cast member, the task will be completed.

The Health Nut

The Health Nut task is assigned by Diya. She wants her parents to know that she’s quit smoking and adopting a healthier lifestyle (which is obviously not true).

The task involves two different instructions that you need to follow. Firstly, you have to avoid taking Diya in your camera’s frame when she’s smoking. Secondly, you have to film her working out. So, I recommend following her around the crush house and getting as much of the audience satisfied as possible.

Once Diya starts smoking, put down your camera or film something else to keep her out of frame. When she heads upstairs, follow her as she’ll be lifting up dumbells to work out, and you’ll be there to film her. Once you satisfy both these requirements, the task will be completed.

The Center of Attention

The Center of Attention task is assigned by Coco. They desire to be an attention hog and instruct you to show a lot of them in the camera. This task ramps up the difficulty in satisfying the audience as you’ll need to keep Coco in frame for three consecutive minutes.

To complete this task while also saving the show from canceling due to an unsatisfied audience, I recommend adjusting the camera angle smartly. Try to keep Coco in frame, even if he’s not centered, and capture other stuff to accumulate fan satisfaction. The camera tilt comes in handy for this task, so use it religiously.

After three minutes, the task will be marked as completed. You can go back to filming normally for the rest of the episode.

Homecoming King

The Homecoming King task is assigned by Alex. He’s a chill dude who just wants you to show that he’s making friends in the Crush House. It’s a similar task to Priscilla’s request, but instead of smooches, Alex will be making friends. You’ll have to film Alex becoming friends with two different people.

So, just shoot the Crush House episode as normal and keep a close eye on Alex. Once he goes up to a cast member, film him. After a brief conversation, he’ll start hugging the other cast member. Repeat this until Alex befriends another cast member and the quest will be complete.

PDA will come in handy for knowing which cast member Alex is most likely to befriend.

A Regular Guy

A Regular Guy task is assigned by Milo. He wants you to film him experiencing a wide range of emotions in the episode. So, you’ll have to film him making friends, being enemies, and kissing another cast member.

This will require you to follow Milo a little closely, as it’s highly likely he’ll be able to do all three of the actions in one episode. Satisfying other watchers while doing this task is a bit tricky due to the three specific instructions. However, you can complete one or two of the objects and do the third one the next day of filming, and it’ll still count.

After you film him making a friend, fighting, and kissing a cast member, the task will be completed.

Grandpa’s Little Girl

Grandpa’s Little Girl task is assigned by Charlie. She’s concerned that her younger family members watch the show, and it shouldn’t have raunchiness (even though switches to a swimsuit every chance she gets, but ok). To make the show more family friend, she wants you to stop filming butts for the entirety of an episode.

This is one of the hardest tasks we had to complete, as even if a cast member’s back is turned to the camera, the warning meter will start going up. The speed of the warning meter will ramp up based on how many cast members’ backs are in the camera frame.

I recommend switching to Easy Mode to avoid the show getting canceled if you can’t satisfy enough show watchers. Film the cast from the front going about their everyday lives in the Crush House. As soon as a cast member is going to turn, you either have to put the camera down or sprint ahead of that cast member to avoid getting their back in the frame.

Once you’ve successfully shot the episode without showing anyone’s butt, the task will be completed.

The Investigator

The Investigator task is assigned by Bea. She finds the success slide weird and tells you to film it for two consecutive seconds as the audience will be interested in it. This is one of the most frustrating tasks in Crush House as you’ll need to drop everything and just film the success slide that’s right over the fire pit for two minutes.

So, you’ll have to be smart when working on this task. Try to film cast members underneath or near the success slide while keeping it in the frame. However, you can’t be too far from it as the camera won’t register it.

After you’ve filmed the slide for two whole minutes, the task will be completed.

A Gentleman of Taste

A Gentleman of Taste task is assigned by Gunther. He’s your resident foodie and looking for a partner who also shares his love for food. So, he’s prepared a romantic monologue for his perfect partner and wants you to film it. But first, you’ll need to buy a prop in the kitchen that will help him attract/impress a fellow gourmand.

All you need to do is first buy a culinary item/prop in the kitchen, like a Waffle Maker. After you buy it, return it to the kitchen in the morning, and you’ll see Gunther coming in and noticing it. Try to film stuff around the kitchen and living room area and wait for a cast member to approach Gunther.

He’ll start delivering his love monologue to that cast member, and you’ll have to film it. Once it’s done, the task will be complete.

Sexy Psycho

The Sexy Psycho task is assigned by Ayo. She’s a drama queen and wants you to emphasize her body on camera and film her fighting with two of the cast members.

This is relatively straightforward, as you’ll just film the episode normally until you see Ayo approaching a cast member. Approach her as she’ll start arguing with the cast member. Make sure to film the scene while being behind Ayo so her butt is front and center. Repeat this until she picks a fight with another cast member.

After you’re done, the task will be completed.

Completing All the Walkie-Talkie Tasks in Crush House (Spoilers Ahead)

In a surprising turn of events, things aren’t really that colorful and joyful down at the Crush House. There’s a secret behind the cast and the whole set that slowly unravels through going down the lower levels of the Crush House after completing one or two cast members. To complete the Crush House story, you need to progress through these quests. These can also change whether you get the good or the bad ending.

Below the House (Story Progression Task)

On your second visit to the lower levels of the Crush House, you’ll meet the OG Alex and Bea. They’ll tell you how you, the cast members you film every day, including Jae herself, are clones made by the company. They’ll constantly tell you to complete the tasks assigned by the cast members in the Crush House.

This task has 4 stages, helping 1,3,6, and 9 cast members with their tasks. Upon completion of every stage, you’ll get a call from Bea or Alex at night after interacting with the bed, telling you to come down to the lower levels and progress the game’s story.

The Show Must Go On! (Good Ending)

The Show Must Go On! is a task assigned by OG Alex. He’s finally gotten access to the -10th level of the Crush House and found the ocean. However, to complete this quest and go with the OG Alex’s plan, you’ll have to tank the show in the final season and send the cast down the failure elevator.

This will send you and the rest of the cast to OG Alex, where you’ll arrive at the beach and make your escape.

Operation Showstopper (Bad Ending)

Operation Showstopper is a task assigned by OG Bea. She’ll explain how Jae needs to film The Crusher as it creates new clones to be cast in the next season of Crush House. However, to go with OG Bea’s plan, you need to finish the show and send everyone down the success slide.

After sending the cast members down the success slide, you’ll get a call from OG Bea telling you to come down to the lower level into The Crusher Viewing Room. Once you enter the room, a cutscene will play where the crusher will make new clones, but something goes wrong, and you find out the live comments were company-generated banter.

After that, a clone or the OG Jae grabs hold of the current Jae, and the camera falls down, indicating a bad ending.

So these were all the cast members’ tasks in the Crush House that you need to do in order to progress the story of the game. If you’re interested, you can check out our review of the Crush House or other guides that we have in store for you.

