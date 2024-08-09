Crush House: Best Tips To Earn More Ad Money

Crush House features interesting gameplay mechanics that will make the show a big success or fail in the first season. Props are a big part of the show as they not only increase the aesthetic value of the film set but also add more points of interest for your audience to gush over. Ad money is the only way to buy props for the set or a cast member. I’ll give you some tips to help you make more ad money fast in Crush House.

Best Tips to Quickly Earn Ad Money in Crush House

Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

There’s a strategic element associated with playing the ads in Crush House. If you play ads too often and don’t film the cast, the show’s audience won’t be satisfied enough. This will lead to the show being cancelled. On the contrary, if you spend alot of time filming and don’t play ads, you won’t earn enough money to buy props at night.

This constant act of juggling can be optimized to earn more ad money in Crush House fast. Here are some tips you can follow.

Play only the ads with the highest Audience Bonus first and then switch to the ones with lower bonuses. Do note that after each ad play, the base value of that ad will start dropping. So, always play the ads that net you the maximum amount.

When you pick up the camcorder from the desk in the crew room at the start of an episode, you'll be able to play two ads till the crew exits their room and starts climbing up the stairs.

Maximize all the audience type meters early . Once all types of audiences are satisfied, you can play ads for the rest of the episode. This will let you earn the maximum ad revenue.

Once you progress through the episodes, you'll unlock more ads with higher audience bonuses . So make sure to breeze through the first few episodes quickly.

Familiarize yourself with the audience bonus and base ad money bars on top. If an ad with lower value plays, quickly use ad skip to switch to a higher value ad that audience are more interested in.

These are some of the best tips to get more ad money in Crush House. If we discover more methods to earn more sponsor dough, we’ll keep you posted. Until then, why not check out our Crush House review, beginner’s guide or all the cast member tasks solutions guides?

