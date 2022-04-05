The Death Star might have been destroyed, but the war is not over. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Garven Dreis, Red Leader, needs your help fending off some Imperial troops still in orbit above Yavin 4. You can agree to help him out and push back the Empire before they can regroup and attack the Great Temple. This guide will cover how to complete Battle Above Yavin 4 in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can accept this side mission after completing Episode IV: A New Hope and returning to the Great Temple on Yavin 4. There, you can find Garven Dreis on the temple’s first floor, and you can start the mission after speaking with him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He’ll ask you to find him in space above Yavin 4 after this meeting. You can check on your holoprojector’s map to verify his exact position. When you arrive, Garven will be there waiting for you. Speak with him to start the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after speaking with Garven, Imperial TIE Fighters will appear, and you’ll need to eliminate them. There will only be a handful of fighters in the air for you to take out. After the first wave, another wave will appear for you to shoot down, followed by several more waves. When the final wave appears, Yellow Leader will make an appearance to lend a hand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the final wave has been completed, you can fly back to Garven to turn in the mission. Upon completing the mission, you’ll unlock Garven Dreis (Red Leader) to purchase in the character menu.