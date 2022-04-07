How to complete Big Bubble Bounty in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The puzzles and challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are scattered throughout the game. You can complete them at any time, giving you the chance to explore the game whenever you’re ready to dive into the side content. When you enter Gungan City, there will be a large bubble at the center with Kyber Brick in it. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Big Bubble Bounty puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the bubble at the center of Gungan City. You’ll unlock this location as you work your way through Episode I: The Phantom Menace. We recommend you also unlock the Scavenger abilities to complete this puzzle.

You’ll need to disengage the four bubbles keeping the generator online. You can find these four bubbles inside buildings in the city. The first terminal will be to the west of the center bubble. To get inside it, you’ll need to climb on top of the building to the south of it and use a Scavenger’s glider to access the top and get inside. Once inside, you can plug the datacard into the terminal and let an Astromech inside turn off the generator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second terminal will be to the north of the first one. Here, you’ll need a Sith or Jedi to use the force on the lever inside to let you in, and then the Astromech can access the terminal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other two terminals are on the east side of Gungan City. The third one is on the north side, and it will not have a door on it. Your Astromech can directly access this terminal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final terminal will be directly east of the giant bubble. There will be multiple Gungans inside this building, and you’ll need to use a Jedi or Sith to use the Jedi Mind Trick on them to force them to move away from the Astromech terminal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After using all of the terminals, you can access the giant bubble in the middle to claim your Kyber Brick, completing the puzzle.