How to complete Biopsy missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

One of the main focuses in Rainbow Six Extraction is gathering intel on the Archaeans. These alien creatures are infesting the world, and it is important to learn all we can about them. This detail helps the REACT team build new equipment to combat the threat. One of the many missions you will take on is Biopsy missions. Here is how you can complete Biopsy missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Biopsy missions seem easy, but they can be extremely difficult given the right circumstances. During this mission type, you are tasked with hunting down a specific target and taking them down (emphasis on takedown). You can’t simply find the target and shoot it. Doing so will fail the mission. Instead, you need to hunt the target down and kill them with a takedown. This can only be done if you are stealthy.

When the mission starts, stealthily search the area until you find an enemy that stands out amongst the rest. You will be notified when the enemy is nearby. The enemy also has a blue aura to help you distinguish it from the rest. Once you have spotted the enemy, sneak up behind it to perform a takedown. If you get caught, quickly run away and hide for a minute or two before going back in. Smoke grenades can be used to help make the process go quicker. Once you have performed a takedown on the enemy, you will obtain the intel you need. Extract from the area to complete the mission.