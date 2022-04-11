Bossk is the second-best bounty hunter in the galaxy, right behind Boba Fett. Despite being the second-best, he still looks out for everyone and wants to give a morale boost to the workers on Mustafar. To do this, he will need your help in the Bouncy Bounty mission. In this guide, we cover how to complete Bouncy Bounty in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before you can grab the Bouncy Bounty quest, you’ll need to complete the Secret of the Archives, Secret of the Archives II, Stolen Knowledge, and Bounty Hunter Hunt in that same order. All of them are available on Coruscant, but you’ll need to unlock Naboo and Mos Espa on Tatooine for the Stolen Knowledge quest.

If you want to work on Bounty Hunter Hunt, you’ll need to unlock Niima Outpost on Jakku. Once those have all been completed, you can grab the Bouncy Bounty side mission, and you need access to Mustafar. You will need to be a Smuggler character to access the quest.

Upon accepting the quest, you’ll need to make your way to Mustafar Space, and you can expect to encounter Bounty Hunter ambushes along the way. You’ll need to make your way through three ambushes before reaching Mustafar Space. After you do, you’ll need to find Bossk’s ship in Mustafar Space, which an objective indicator on your map will highlight. You’ll then need to fly down to Mustafar to follow up with Bossk about the delivery.

When you arrive at Mustafar, follow the Bouncy Bounty weapons to the facility’s upper level into a cave system. You’ll need to use the trampolines Bossk had delivered to reach this location. After reaching the top, you’ll find Bossk.

It turns out, Bossk was using the trampolines to get a better payout, and he was also trying to double-cross Aurra. Now that you caught him in the act, you’ll need to take care of him, and you have to battle Bossk. Bossk will jump on three trampolines during the fight before landing on the ground. When he does, you’ll have a brief moment to fire a single shot against him before he goes back to jumping around.

After beating Bossk, speak with him, and you’ll complete the quest.