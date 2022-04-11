Bounty Hunters are some of the most dedicated individuals in the Star Wars galaxy. They go after their prey with deadly efficiency, and you never want to cross them. For the Bounty Hunter Hunt, it looks like other hunters are attempting to steal bounties. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete Bounty Hunter Hunt in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before completing this quest, you’ll need to complete Secret of the Archives, Secret of the Archives II, and the Stolen Knowledge mission. You can find all of them at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. To unlock them, you’ll need to complete them in order, starting with the Secret of the Archives puzzle. Once you’ve done, the Bounty Hunter Hunt will become available, and you can find it on the North Landing Pad on Coruscant.

When you accept the quest, you’ll be speaking with Aurra Sing. You will need to be a Bounty Hunter to accept the quest. Aurra tells you her partner, Bossk, is trying to pull a fast one on her and wants to take a bounty for himself. You’ll need to head to Niima Outpost on Jakku to stop him. When you arrive, head to the west of the landing pad, you can speak with someone to give you a lead on Bossk.

The person who saw Bossk will tell you to head to the south part of the map on Jakku and ask around for them. You’ll have a large search radius to find more information. You’ll want to head to the west side of the area and speak to a shopkeeper to learn more about Bossk. It looks like he locked himself inside a storehouse, and you’ll need a keycard to get inside it.

When you arrive at the storehouse, you’ll need to speak with the Rodian sweeping the sand outside it. You’ll need a Protocol Droid to talk with them, but you don’t have to speak to them. Instead, you’ll need to find the spare keycard, and it’ll be just outside the storeroom, behind some crates.

Take the keycard to the storehouse, and you can make your way inside. You can now speak with Bossk to complete the quest, and you’ll learn that he was not trying to pull a fast one on Aurra and instead was looking to try out some trampolines.