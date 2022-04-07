How to complete Cogs ‘n’ Logs side in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The puzzles and side missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will keep you busy after you’ve completed exploring the galaxy and completing the many main story quests. You can find puzzles in each of the locations you visit, and some of them are more tricky than others. In this guide, we’ll share how to complete the Cogs ‘n’ Logs puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this quest in the Ewok Village on Endor. You’ll be able to access this location after you’ve gone through Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. You can find this quest in the southeast part of the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach it, you’ll find a bridge that has not been lowered and a lever. You need to use a Jedi or Sith character to use the force on the fallen cog and lift it to the wall. After you’ve done that, you’ll need to climb up to the platform above the cogs and cut down the vines hiding the second cog. Again, you’ll need to use the force to bring it down to the cogs on the tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, you’ll need to find a third cog to the left. You can reach it by jumping onto the poles and climbing up. The vines will hide another cog, and after cutting them away, use the force to bring the third cog down onto the tree.

Once all three have been reattached to the tree, pull the lever. You can then make your way across to the other side and grab the Kyber Brick.