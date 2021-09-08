How to complete Companionship in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

Companionship is the sixth Milestone in Phase Two of No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers. It’s a Milestone you’ll likely complete early on in the Expedition, particularly if you’re an experienced player. However, if you’re new to the game, this Milestone can be unclear, which is why we’ve put together this guide.

Step 1: Craft some Creature Pellets

To complete this Milestone, you’ll need to tame one of the creatures of this toxic world and make it your companion. To do this, you need first to craft some Creature Pellets. Open the Exosuit menu and craft them using a few Carbon. Once you have them, it’s time to go hunting.

Step 2: Feed an animal

When you’ve found an animal you like the look of, hold the action button to feed it some Creature Pellets. This will then allow you to interact with it on a deeper level. You can pet it, choose to ride it, or make it your companion. We recommend making the animal your companion first because then it will be tethered to you. After that, you can pet it to please it and make it more likely to follow you around the planet. For completing this Milestone, you can claim 256 Feacium, 5 Gravitino Balls, and a Recovered Item.