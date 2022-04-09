How to complete Dancing with the Star Wars side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

While most character missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reward you with a single character to add to the roster, Dancing with the Star Wars gives multiple. If you are in the market for adding two dancers to your character roster, we have a guide to get you through this side quest that will have you running all over the place.

First, you can find Greeata Jendowanian in Uscru District on Coruscant. She is out in front of the club on the lower level to the south. You can only talk to her with a Protocol Droid.

After talking with her, walk into the club and look for the owner. If you walk to the bartender and the other hint giver near the dance floor, they will direct you to his second-in-command on the second floor. To get to them, walk towards the eastern part of the club and jump on the crate. Switch to any character with a double jump to reach the ladder and get to the employee.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you talk to her, she will force you to pay 6,500 studs before she tells you where he went. Pay that, and she will tell you to go to the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive at the Cantina, talk to the employee in the back of the bar, and he will tell you that the owner was there for a moment but left for Takodana. Travel to Maz’s Castle.

When you arrive at Maz’s Castle, you can find the owner standing by a table in the back left of the room. He will say he wants to get a party going. First, you need to turn on the music. Go to the nearby stage and build the loose pieces on the floor to start repairing the jukebox. Next, destroy all the other blocks in this area to give yourself more jukebox pieces and a terminal for an Astromech Droid to hack into to turn the music on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you need to switch to a Jedi and direct three people at the bar to dance. First, use your Mind Tricks to Influence them to go to the square, then change your trick to Distract, which will make them dance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After all three are in the square, the owner will agree to hire Greeata. Return to her to give the good news and receive your two characters.