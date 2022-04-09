All unlockable characters in Coruscant’s Uscru District in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are so many playable characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that you can essentially call them collectibles. They are mostly earned through story progression or completing side missions, although a couple are through different means. Regardless, you will be doing a lot to get the hundreds of playable characters on your roster. Here is how to find all of the ones available in the Uscru District on Coruscant.

Dexter Jettster

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dexter Jettster is located in the café on the top level of Uscru District. As a Bounty Hunter, talk to him, and he will hire you to track down some customers who left without paying their bill.

Greeata Jendowanian and Oola

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Greeata Jendowanian in the southern portion of the lower part of the district. Talk with her, and she will have you track down the owner of club she wants to be a dancer at.

R2-A6

Screenshot by Gamepur

This R2 series droid just needs you to deliver a message to a Gungan. You can find them on the top-level south of the landing pad.

Senate Guard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can find this quest, you have to complete Steelpecker Rodeo on Jakku. After that, they will be standing just outside the diner and ask you to go back to Nima Outpost and shoot more birds.

Sy Snootles

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before Sy Snootles will appear you will first have to complete the mission Silencing Snootles in Canto Bight. You can then find her on the middle level in front of the door.