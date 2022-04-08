There are a pair of First Order Troopers who need your help in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. They’ll need your assistance in the Dodginess Manifest quest. Should you agree to help them, you’ll need to think fast on your feet. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Dodginess Manifest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can access this quest only after you’ve completed the Dodgy Dwellings puzzle. You can start this on Jakku, in Tuanul Village. After you help the two First Order Troopers to get inside the home, you can then obtain your Kyber Brick and then accept the Dodginess Manifest quest when speaking with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you accept the quest, you’ll need to figure out what planets the First Order Trooper’s Droid salesman refers to in the Manifest. You’ll want to read the Manifest before leaving the house. When reading the Datalog, it reads, “Location: Ukkaj (Tsoptuo Amiin) // Order: 3 Protocol Droids, 4 Salvage Droids. Location: Anadokat // Order: 5 Protocol Droids, 1 BB-9E”.

These are the locations of places you need to visit, but backward. You need to visit Niima Outpost on Jakku and Takodano. However, make sure to speak with the Astromech in the building using a Protocol Droid to confirm these locations. We recommend going to Niima Outpost first.

When you reach Niima Outpost, head down to the junkyard area and speak with the person who received the Protocol Droid. They will reveal the Droid salesman went to Canto Bight, and you’ll need to meet the First Order Troopers there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive on the planet, head to the Casino on the north side of the map. Once inside, you can meet the First Order Troopers at the nearest table. You’ll then need to find the Droid salesman inside the cantina. Speak with the individuals with green dialogue bubbles over their heads, and they’ll point out the salesman at one of the card tables.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you speak with the Dodgy Droid Salesman, he’ll elude the officers, and dash outside. You’ll need to chase after him outside the cantina and meet them outside. When you do, you’ll then have to battle against Sidon Ithano. Upon defeating Sidon Ithano, the Droid Salesman will surrender, and you’ll have completed the mission.