How to complete Ewok Lock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

It’s easy for locks to get lost with so much happening in the galaxy far, far away. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, an Ewok lost the key to their chest, and they need to find it to unlock it. You’ll need to help them out to find the location of this key. This guide covers how to complete the Ewok Lock puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Ewok Lock puzzle at the Ewok Village on Endor, which means you’ll need to progress through Episode VI: Return of the Jedi to unlock this location. You can find this puzzle in the southwest part of the area when you arrive, on the fourth floor. You’ll need a Protocol Droid to speak with the Ewok.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ewok will tell you they lost the key around the broken bridge, so it is still in the Ewok Village. On the fourth floor, you can find the broken bridge to the southwest part of the map, so it’s not too far from your current position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get there, go across the bridge and find an Ewok on the bottom area of the bridge. You’ll need to bring them across the broken bridge, and you can do this using a Jedi or Sith that use the Mind Trick ability on them, getting them across.

Once across, have them speak with a Protocol Droid. They’ll reward you with the key. You can take it back to the hut to unlock the chest, and you’ll receive the Kyber Brick.