How to complete Fear the Sun in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

Fear the Sun is the fourth Milestone in Phase two of No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers. To complete it, you need to dig underground and effectively create your own mine. This guide offers a couple of tips that will help you do this more efficiently.

Dig caves to get out of storms

Storms ravage this planet regularly, creating an inhospitable environment. While your toxic shielding will provide some defense against the storms, eventually, you’re going to have to get out of them to let it recover. With this in mind, you should try to dig caves wherever you are with your Terrain Manipulator when you need to get out of a storm. Not only will this help you build up to the 1,000 units that you need to dig to complete this Milestone, but it will also complete the Foxhole Milestone too.

Dig while you’re waiting for the Portable Refiner

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re going to spend a long time waiting for your Portable Refiner to finish in this Expedition. We found that while we were waiting in our base for the Refiner to finish processing, it gave us a few minutes to spend digging with our Terrain Manipulator. Over the course of a few sessions, we completed the Fear the Sun Milesonte organically between chasing all the other Milestones in this Expedition. If you do the same, you’ll complete it without even realizing it.

For completing this Milestone, you can claim the Personal Refiner Plans, a supreme mining beam upgrade, and 333 Gold as a reward.