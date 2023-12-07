How to Complete Finding Home Part 1 in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

While exploring the beautiful open world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you might have stumbled across an RDA dossier with a picture attached. There are plenty of these to discover, but Part 1 can be found early on, and it will have you searching for the area shown in the image.

The dossier you pick up will be addressed to Nathan Williams, an RDA Botanist who was performing some research on Pandora, but now you’ll be following their work orders to get to the right location shown in the notes. The problem is all, you have to go off is a picture and a few hints. You’ll need to get familiar with key landmarks in Pandora to complete Finding Home Part 1, but it still requires a lot of exploration to find the exact location.

Finding Home Part 1 Walkthrough

Image by Gamepur

I discovered the Finding Home – Part 1 exploration quest while wandering around and exploring the world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. I found the SciOps Work Order 001 notes on a Computer Terminal (circled in the image above) located in the Bamboo Grove Biome of Silk Woods. You’ll need to hack the Computer Terminal to gain access, but once you do, you’ll receive the RDA dossier for the Finding Home – Part 1 quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you check the quest notes for Finding Homer – Part 1 you’ll see that you have to locate the area shown in the image attached. This can be a little tricky if you’ve not done much exploration yet, but you can use some landmarks in the picture to help you find the spot, and you’ll also get a few hints to point you in the right direction.

The Finding Home – Part 1 quest notes say that the image is somewhere in the Shadow Wood domain, and near the center of the Tangled Stream. The other key bits of information are in the photo. I used the floating mountains, the river stream, and the Helicoradian flora as a reference for the area I was looking for.

Image by Gamepur

The location you’re searching for is on the southwestern side of the map. The spot is on the outskirts of the floating mountains but in the middle of the river. If you face to the east while standing in the river you’ll find those references I mentioned earlier – including the floating mountains and the Helicordian plants.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re in the correct zone the next part of the quest will kick off, and you’ll be asked to explore the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The spot you’re looking for will be marked on the map, but it’s slightly south of your current location on the land. Just be vigilant while exploring around here, as I came across some feral animal life that attacked, this also provided me with another quest to clear them out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a small portable building at the marked location, and once you head inside you will find a Comic Book drawing on the table. Collect the Comic Book Page 1 illustration and this will complete the Finding Home – Part 1 quest. You can view the Comic Book by accessing your Journal to see the full-sized image if you’re keen on seeing the Botanist’s artistic skills. There are plenty of Finding Home quests in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to discover, so keep your eyes open for other Computer Terminals.