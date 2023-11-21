All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Pre-Order Bonuses

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora allows you to play as a free Na’vi and reconnect with the lost heritage you missed after working for the human militaristic corporation, the RDA. Anyone who wants to play it on launch day can grab pre-order bonuses based on the version you buy.

There are multiple pre-order bonuses for every version of the upcoming Avatar game, even for those who buy the standard version. The versions become more expensive as we ramp up to a larger-than-life collector’s edition. Here’s what you need to know about every Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order bonus.

All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Standard Edition Pre-Order Bonuses

The standard edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the cheapest game version you can buy. It’ll be available for PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 owners, costing $69.99. It comes with the base game and the Child of 2 Worlds pack, which contains an exclusive gear set and weapon skin for your Na’vi.

All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition Pre-Order Bonuses

Next, we have the gold edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This version will come with everything in the standard edition but also contains the game’s season pass. The Avatar season pass will come with two story packs, a bonus quest called Familiar Echos, and the Resistance Bundle. The Resistance Bundle is another gear set, with an appearance item for your fan lizard. This bundle will cost $109.99.

All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition Pre-Order

Bonuses

Finally, we have the ultimate edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This version will come with the most digital collectibles for anyone ready to dive into the game. You’ll get everything from the standard and gold editions, including the Sarentu Heritage and Sarentu Hunter cosmetic and equipment packs and the digital artbook. You can grab this version for $129.99.

All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Collector’s Edition Pre-Order Bonuses

The final version you can grab is the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Edition features everything in the standard, gold, and ultimate versions, and it comes with several physical items you can grab, and these are for you to have, not to use in the game. There’s a 35 cm statue of the hero of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a 128-page art book, a resistance field notebook, a premium SteelBook for the game, an AMP Suit blueprint in A2 format, three lithographs, and a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Unfortunately, the Collector’s Edition is only available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of the game. Grabbing this large bundle will depend on the retailer you purchase it from, but we’re seeing it on sale at GameStop for $299.99.