How to complete Earth Mover in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

Earth Mover is the second Milestone in Expedition Three: Cartographers in No Man’s Sky. To complete it, you need to build the Terrain Manipulator, which is much more difficult than it sounds. This guide explains how you build this tool and complete Earth Mover.

Step 1: Install the Terrain Manipulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open up the Multi-Tool menu and install the Terrain Manipulator in a new space. This will allow you to see what resources you require to complete the installation. You’ll need to craft two Carbon Nanotubes and one Di-hydrogen Jelly to install it successfully.

Step 2: Craft your resources

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft Carbon Nanotubes, you need to gather Carbon. There should be plenty of this around you in the form of various plant life. Use the mining beam to destroy it and gather the Carbon. Then, when you’ve got enough, you’ll be able to craft Carbon Nanotubes from your Exosuit menu.

Crafting Di-hydrogen Jelly is the same, except you need to go out and collect Di-hydrogen. You’ll find this in crystalline form around the planet’s surface. Use your scanner to locate it, run to the location, and use the mining beam to gather it. Then, craft the Di-hydrogen Jelly.

Step 3: Complete the installation

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open the Multi-Tool menu and select the Terrain Manipulator. You should see two sections where you can install the Carbon Nanotubes and Di-hydrogen Jelly. Install both, and you’ll be able to use the Terrain Manipulator. This will complete the Milestone and allow you to claim the Advanced Mining Laser Plans.