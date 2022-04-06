Not everyone in Echo Base has become used to the cold yet in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Many Rebels are struggling with it, and someone has gotten themselves locked behind one of the doors in the base. You’ll need to help them out and find the password to their door. In this guide, we cover how to complete Frozen in Place challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this quest on the west side of the map in Echo Base on Hoth. You’ll want to make sure you’ve worked through Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back enough to reach this point.

You’ll want to bring a Protocol Droid with you when you get here. The door to access the door is across the hallway, in an area only Protocol Droids can reach. However, you’ll need a password for the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The password to the door is in the Command Center. You can find that closer to the north area of Echo Base. You’ll need to use your Protocol Droid to access the code and return it to the original location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the code, have your Protocol Droid slide back into the room and use it on the door. Both doors will open, freeing the Rebels stuck behind them, and you’ll be able to grab the Kyber Brick on the other side.