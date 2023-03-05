How to complete Gathering the Magic in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has a ton of quests to complete over its long history. Legion introduced players to a new form of content called world quests, which are repeating grinds for rewards that appear on the map periodically. Dragonflight has perfected this system, with the world quests being fast and easy and spawning less frequently. Some of them, however, can be downright frustrating. Gathering the Magic is one such world quest. Let’s break down just exactly what you need to do to complete it.

Where to find the Gathering the Magic world quest in WoW

The world quest shows up from time to time in the Azure Archives area of The Azure Span.

What to do for the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW

The Gathering the Magic world quest can be quite frustrating in World of Warcraft. It doesn’t really give you any advice or hints, and the world quest is unlike any others in terms of its execution.

When you arrive, head to coordinates (x:38, y:62) in the Azure Archives area. Click on the glowing blue crystal to receive a five minute buff. Always make sure that you have this buff active as it is required to complete the quest. The buff increases your jump height significantly, and can actually raise it further depending on how long you hold down the Space Bar key.

You are now going to want to look for glowing blue and gold spheres scattered around the skies of The Azure Archives. The lower orbs are blue while the high up ones are gold. The goal of this world quest is to touch these by utilizing the buff to jump higher. Flying through them with a mount does not work.

The buff functions in a manner similar to the Evoker’s empowered casting. Holding the Space Bar for several seconds will fill a casting bar through different tiers. The longer you hold it, the higher you jump. Each orb you jump up into will add to the percentage bar for the quest, with the blue orbs giving a small percentage and the gold orbs giving a much larger one. Position yourself just underneath the orbs and hold the jump key. Letting go will launch you up, and you can try to maneuver into the orb should you not quite hit it.

It might take some getting used to, and the quest can be time consuming, but you will eventually complete it. Take your reward, let out a sigh of relief, and go about the rest of your day.