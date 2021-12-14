How to complete Grah! Grah! Grah! in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Grah! Grah! Grah! is the sixth Milestone in the fourth Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to learn six words of the Vy’keen language, which sounds impossible if this is your first time playing the game. Completing this Milestone along the Expedition route can be tricky, even if you’re familiar with No Man’s Sky. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you get through it as quickly as possible.

Step 1: Find a Vy’keen system

Screenshot by Gamepur

To learn some Vy’keen words, you need to visit a Vy’keen system. Lucky for you, there are two between the second and third Rendezvous Points in this Expedition. As you travel through each system, take the time to stop and check the Discovery menu to see if the current system is one where the Vy’keen is the dominant species. The second and third systems on your route from Rendezvous 2 to Rendezvous 3 are perfect.

Step 2: Search for Knowledge Stones or talk to locals

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve found a Vy’keen system, you need to land on any planet and search out Knowledge Stones or talk to the Vy’keen living there. Knowledge Stones can be found using the scanner, and you’ll complete this Milestone pretty quickly if you search for Knowledge Stones alone. However, if you’re lucky enough to stumble upon a small structure with some Vy’keen walking around on it, then you can speak to them to learn their language even faster.

The Milestone will be completed as soon as you’ve learned six Vy’keen words. After that, you can claim five Vy’keen Effigies, a Supreme Defensive System Upgrade, and some increased Standing with the Vy’keen from the Expedition menu.