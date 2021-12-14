How to complete Rendezvous 3 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Rendezvous 3 is the first Milestone in the third Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to reach the third Rendezvous Point in this Expedition, but it’s hard to know when is the right time to do so. This guide explains how to complete Rendezvous 3, so you can see how easy it is and how little work it will take away from your other endeavors in the Expedition.

Fly straight down the Expedition path

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, ensure that Rendezvous 3 is set as the active Milestone in the Expedition menu. This will keep the yellow icon that marks the Rendezvous Point on-screen at all times. Next, you’ll need to follow the Expedition path in the galaxy map to find the system where the Rendezvous Point is located. Once you’ve warped there, you’ll need to land on the correct planet, as close to the icon as possible.

When you’ve landed, use your tactical visor to track down the exact location where the third Rendezvous Point lies. You’ll need to center yourself in the right direction and then run there, sometimes for around 1,000 Units. Once you reach the location, the Milestone will be completed, and you can claim 1,000 Nanites, three Inventory Slots, a Multi-Tool Expansion Slot, and a Storage Augmentation from the Expedition menu.