How to complete Rendezvous 2 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Rendezvous 2 is the first Milestone in Phase 2 of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. You need to head to the second Rendezvous Point to complete it, but it can be hard to know precisely when to do that or where to go. This guide explains how to complete Rendezvous 2, so you know how to keep yourself on the right track.

Follow the path

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Rendezvous 2, you need to make sure you have it set as the active Milestone in the Expedition menu. This will ensure that the yellow icon for the Rendezvous Point is always visible. Next, you need to warp to the galaxy where the Rendezvous Point is located and then fly down to the planet that holds it.

Once you’re on the planet, get as close to the Rendezvous Point icon as possible before landing. This still won’t see you drop on the correct location, but you’ll be close enough. Get out of our ship and open your tactical visor to find the direction of the Rendezvous Point from your location, and then run towards it. The Rendezvous Point is a teleporter ruin on a lush green planet. It looks like it’s been there for many years. The Milestone will be completed as you approach the location, after which you can claim 1,000 Nanites, three Inventory Slots, a Multi-Tool Expansion Slot, and a Slot Augmentation from the Expedition menu.