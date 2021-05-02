How to complete Hide-and-Seek in the Flowers in Pokémon Snap

There are plenty of Pokémon to catch in a photograph in the New Pokémon Snap. They’re wandering all over each area in the Lental Region, but some of them prefer to remain a little hidden unless you can convince them to come out. Your research team asks you to complete a request called Hide-and-Seek in the Flowers, and you’ll need to do this at the Florio Nature Park during the day.

You can complete this request right at the end of the tour. It will be on the left side of the flower field. You want to try and find Pichu hiding in the flowers. Before reaching this point, though, make sure you don’t alert Scorbunny or Grookey to its presence. If you do, you won’t be able to complete the quest. You want to wait until you’re on the other side of the flowers, behind Pichu.

When you reach this point, throw a fluffruit at Pichu, and it will hop out of the flowers. When it does, it’ll start to dance, surprising the two other Pokémon. You want to capture the moment it’s dancing and then share that one with Professor Mirror at the end of the tour. It needs to be a four star photograph.

After completing the request, return to the research camp to turn it in and receive your reward.