How to complete I Spy Cream in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Bespin’s Cloud City holds a number of unrevealed side missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, with most offering an unlockable character as a reward. This especially goes for I Spy Cream, a quest that has players escort a civilian and their top-secret device to a rebel contact. Here’s where you can discover I Spy Cream and what you’ll be earning.

I Spy Cream can be started when meeting Willrow Hood in the top-left corner of Cloud City, west of its Shopping District area. He warns that the Galactic Empire is hunting him and a device he carries that holds confidential information about the Rebel Alliance. So, to complete the mission, you’ll simply need to bring the character near the south entrance of the city.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As one can probably guess, there will be multiple large waves of stormtroopers that try to ambush Willrow along the way and you’ll need to defeat them to keep the character in good health. We recommend using a Jedi or Dark Side character against them, as it surely gives you the best chance of keeping the character alive. You can then continue south until you reach the Admin Building area where the contact will stop you and take the device. With Willrow out of danger, you’ll then be able to purchase the character from the Extra class for 100,000 Studs.

Related: How to get the Datacard in Cloud City in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga