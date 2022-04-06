How to get the Datacard in Cloud City in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is filled to the brim with Legos and Star Wars related collectibles to get you plastic hands on. One of the rarer collectibles are the Datacards, with only 19 in the entire game. These Datacards are used (along with some studs) to purchase extras, which includes the ever important stud multipliers. Here’s how to get the Datacard in Cloud City on Bespin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Data card is located in the center of Cloud City, on the southern side. It’s located on the lower level, across a gap. The Datacard is initially blocked by a cracked wall, which can be broken using a Scavenger character after you have learned to build the Breaker Blaster tool. If you are playing through the Original Trilogy, this tool is unlocked on Endor in Episode VI “Return of the Jedi.” Using the Breaker Blaster tool, breakdown the cracked wall.

Once the wall has been destroyed, use a character capable of grappling, which includes characters in the Hero and Astromech Droid categories. There are tons of characters capable of using the grapple and you will have unlocked multiple via the story by the time you reach Bespin. The gap is slightly too long, so you will need to jump over the edge and grapple across once prompted.